The NHS is doing a sterling job of getting the Covid19 injection out there. But could more be done?
There are problems of vaccine delivery to those who need it most. Not everyone has internet access; not everyone has a car to drive out to the Askham Bar vaccination site. The next hurdle then is calling their doctor’s surgery.
However, engaging doctors and mobile nurses to deliver to the most vulnerable and needy can be an uphill struggle to those trying to navigate past the doctor’s receptionist, who can be unsympathetic. Imagine being a confused pensioner (those who need it most) who simply gives up.
There is still more to be done in smoothing the process. Vaccination must be actioned with full vigour. I believe every testing site, chemist and street corner, if needs be, should be commissioned in rolling out this vaccination.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
