I have just been to the supermarket for my weekly shop and it amazes me how the ladies (and men, of course!) manage to keep a smile on their faces when they have masks and visors on all day. When I see the girls on self-serve trying to social distance while some of the customers are right in their faces, I don’t think I could keep calm. I would be falling out with them.
When I looked about I could see people brushing past each other, some with not a care in the world, others with masks hanging off an ear or on their chins.
It made me wonder if these people ever watch the news on TV.
Keep up the good work all you shop assistants.
S.Robinson, York