DO you recognise anyone in these old school photos from the 1950s and 1960s?
Two readers, Graham Wallace and June Caunt have shared photos and memories of school days in our nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.
Graham posted a batch of photos from the 1950s and 1960s of his days at Shipton Street School - both the infants and junior classes.
There is a charming photo of him crowing the school May Day Queen - and of youngsters dancing round the maypole.
He also shared a photo of the junior school rugby team in 1962 proudly showing off their new strip.
He posted: "The rugby team resplendent in our new strip. We reached the final and played at Clarence Street. Close run game but we lost and I cried with disappointment (Gazza anyone)!"
Thanks for sharing Graham - hope you have got over the loss!
June Caunt also reached out in her post - wanting to add names to faces of her school snap of Tang Hall Infants School in 1960.
She said: "Wondering if anybody can help put names to these faces? I am end right second row (maiden name Gill)."
Several readers have helped her out by posting names in the online chat in the Facebook group.
