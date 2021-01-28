POCKLINGTON School has introduced a new 'Sports Scholars' programme and is now inviting applications in readiness for the start of the programme in September.

This specially developed programme is designed to nurture and support the sports men and women of the future.

David Byas, one of the leaders of the programme, said: "Our new sports scholars programme is a fantastic opportunity for young people and will enhance the already excellent provision Pocklington offers. Becoming a Pocklington sports scholar will offer opportunities and challenges, but also the responsibility to always set and maintain the highest standards. We welcome applications from young people who will draw great benefit from and contribute significantly to the life of the school.”

The sports scholars will receive a range of support and is aimed at students entering into Years 9 and 12.

Successful applicants will receive a bespoke strength and conditioning support programme, performance feedback from matches and training via GPS units, a yearly kit voucher and access to Leadership Academy seminars, including presentations by external speakers and former Pocklington School students involved in professional sport.

They will also receive video analysis of their performance and priority access to the Schools’ triage system if they suffer an injury through the season.

In addition, sports scholars in the sixth form will receive a specialist sports mentor and access to the ‘Believe Perform’ platform, the world’s leading source of performance psychology, well-being and mental health content for the sport community.

Sports scholars should also have external recognition of their talent such as playing for the county, involvement in a talent development pathway or have been identified as a ‘stand out’ player by the head of sport at their school.

Applications are invited from throughout the area and those already attending Pocklington School.

To find out more visit: http://bit.ly/Pocksport or call 01759 321255.