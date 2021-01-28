THE Archbishop of York has commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day by offering a Jewish prayer found in the clothing of a dead child, following the liberation of the Ravensbruck concentration camp.

Stephen Cottrell was taking part in a special online civic event featuring talks and short films, hosted by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Janet Looker and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of York Professor Charlie Jeffery.

He said: "I’m humbled and honoured to be part of this Holocaust memorial event, for in remembering these horrors and the millions of Jewish People - and others besides - who were slaughtered in the death camps of a wicked and godless regime, we commit ourselves, here in this city of sanctuary and in our nation, to building a world where these horrors are never repeated."

He said he believed the Jewish prayer could be offered by all people of faith and shared in by all people of goodwill, as it showed that even out of the darkest and most unspeakably inhuman wickedness, some good and some light could shine.

He said the prayer began: 'Lord, remember not only the men and women of goodwill, but also those of ill will.

'But, do not remember all of the suffering they have inflicted upon us: instead remember the fruits we have borne because of this suffering – our fellowship, our loyalty to one another, our humility, our courage, our generosity, the greatness of heart that has grown from this trouble. When our persecutors come to be judged by you, let all of these fruits that we have born be their forgiveness.’

He said: "Let us be clear, only the victim can offer forgiveness, which is why I suppose only a victim could offer this prayer. But even then forgiveness does not take away the pain and horror that has been experienced, nor its consequences in people’s lives. There is still a need for justice.

"But, in the end, unless we seek the path of a justice that is tempered by mercy and that seeks reconciliation – a true shalom - then we risk further horrors and there will be further genocides to come. It is for such a peace that we pray and hope for tonight."