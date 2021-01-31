Do you have what it takes to successfully run a business?

If so, there are several for sale right on your doorstep.

There are plenty of reasons for owners to list their businesses for sale- perhaps they are heading into retirement or maybe they want to embark on other business ventures.

As we are currently in lockdown, starting a new business might be the last thing on your mind.

However, when restrictions ease and people can visit places once again local businesses will be thriving.

The right owner could breathe new life into business, further improving its reputation and profit margins.

From restaurants to fish and chip shops, here are five businesses for sale in York:

York Priory hotel, Fulford Road

£2,000,000

York Priory Hotel (Photo: Zoopla, Christie and Co)

This quaint B&B business could be yours- if you have a spare two million at hand.

With a city centre location and 17 guest bedrooms, this could be a very lucrative business to run once lockdown restrictions ease.

The building itself was built in 1876 and has been family-owned since 1930.

Also on site is a bar and function room along with a garden and sizeable car park.

The new owner could further improve this business’ profit margins and reputation; extending the number of letting rooms would improve trade and there is also the option to extend the property into the surrounding land.

Independent coffee shop, Fishergate, York

£29,950

Could you run a coffee shop? (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson_

Fancy running your very own coffee shop?

This business is very well presented with a large timber counter, tasteful décor and a large window for customers to relax next to.

The coffee shop is already a lucrative business, with a weekly turnover of around £2000.

It receives a lot of passing trade, as it is situated on the corner of a busy road

Along with the seating area, you will also have access to a fitted kitchen and a large dry cellar.

York Tackle Shop, Yarburgh Way

£39,995

(Photo: Zoopla, Hilton Smythe)

This flourishing business is the one-stop shop for fishermen and women in York.

The family run business has been on the site for more than 35 years and it has been under the same owner for 12 years now.

It is reluctantly being placed on the market as the owner wanted to pursue other interest.

According to the description, the shop is very busy and is also well stocked with all the fishing gear you could ever need.

The stock in the shop is valued at around £150,000 but can be increased or decreased according to the buyer’s preferences.

Fish and chip shop, Acomb

£475,000

Fish and chip shop (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

If running a tackle shop isn’t for you, how does running a fish and chip shop sound instead?

This shop is in a busy area of York, and has been know to take around £5000-£6000 per week.

However, there is so much potential for the business to expand even further and can be a very lucrative business under the correct management.

Along with the kitchen and food preparation area, there is also spacious family accommodation on the first and second floor.

The Gillygate pub and hotel, Gillygate

£110,000

The Gillygate (Photo: Everard Cole, Zoopla)

This leasehold pub is in a great location close to York Minster.

There are four different bar areas in the pub, each with a different aesthetic and purpose.

One of the most unique areas is the whiskey snug which can seat just six-eight people.

The back bar is the place to be if you want to watch a big sporting event on the large television.

With the summer months coming up, people will flock to this pub for its outside area which is filled with outdoor furniture and solid wood areas; there is also an wood fired pizza oven outside.

The pub has an annual turnover of around £650,000- could you boost these profit margins even further.