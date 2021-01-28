THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen sharply.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it had 207 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients currently, Trust-wide.
The number is down by 35 on the peak reached on Tuesday of 242 Covid patients, which itself was 111 more than at the previous peak in May 2020.
Sue Symington, chair of the board of directors, said yesterday the trust was 'in the eye of the storm right now.'
The trust said today it had ten Covid patients in intensive care, and a total of 1,661 Covid patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence, or were no longer being treated as Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment