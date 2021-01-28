WORK will get underway to repair a section of York's historic Bar Walls next month.



City of York Council say that following a structural evaluation and consultation with Historic England, planned repairs to the city walls road arch in Station Avenue at the Station Road inbound traffic arch will be undertaken by their stonemasons from mid-February and March.

The conservation scheme has been designed by the council in partnership with Mason Clark Associates and PPIY+ Architects, with advice and approval from Historic England. The works will be undertaken by the council’s in-house stonemason’s team, which is one of the only teams of its kind within an English local authority.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “York’s city walls are the most complete and finest in England, making them one of our most treasured historical assets. That is why it is incredibly important that we continue to maintain and repair the walls, so we can all enjoy them for many years to come.”

“The original walls were built by the Roman’s in 71AD and by carrying out this project, we will be able to conserve this key part of York’s historic environment, civic identity and cultural offering. So this is a really important conservation scheme to protect an internationally important scheduled monument.”

Dr Louisa Hood, City Walls Manager, said: “The city walls road arch on Station Avenue is one of five arches between Toft’s Tower and Barker Tower cut through the city walls in the nineteenth century to accommodate York’s railway infrastructure. In 1909 the arch was made higher and wider before being completely demolished and rebuilt with steel, concrete and stone cladding in 1965-66.

“Carrying out conservation work on the city’s walls is an essential part of the team’s role and something we’re all really proud to be involved with. This scheme will see our stonemason’s replacing worn and damaged stone cladding but also creating something a little different - a new active water management system to help slow further decay.”

During the works: A short section of the city wall walkway, between the Station Road exit and the Lendal Bridge exit, will be closed for the duration on the works, starting mid-February and March.

The carriageway and footway below the arch will be subject to partial overnight closures.

Click here to find out more about the city walls.