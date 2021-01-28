THERE was a major fall in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week, Public Health England data has revealed.
An interactive map, updated daily by PHE, as of 9am today showed data for the seven days to January 22 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 603 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 963 the week before (seven days to January 15) - a 37.4 per cent drop.
The areas with the highest number of new cases in the city during that period were the Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area and Acomb, both with 41.
Meanwhile, the areas with the lowest number of new cases were the Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake area and the Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham area, both with 11.
