NEW Earswick now has York's highest Covid rate.
Latest Public Health England statistics show that the village north of York had a seven-day rolling rate of 486.8 cases per 100,000 population in the week to January 22, above1 the national average.
That follows 28 cases being confirmed in the area, an increase of nine.
Haxby now has the second highest rate, of 452.6 per 100,000 after 26 new cases, down by two.
Neighbouring Wigginton, which has previously had the highest rate, was down to 295.1 after 18 cases were confirmed, down by 36.
Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which had by far the worst outbreak in York earlier this month, had a rate of 443.3 after 41 cases were confirmed, down by 33.
Another area with a high rate was Woodthorpe and Acomb Park, with 428.2 after 40 cases were confirmed, down by 27.
The lowest rate in York was the city centre, with 178.1 per 100,000, down by six.
