POLICE have issued a further 87 fixed penalty notices across North Yorkshire for breaches of the Covid regulations since January 19, down from 134 the week before.
Nineteen of the 87 FPNs were issued in the York area.
It takes the total number of FPNs handed out by North Yorkshire Police since the third national lockdown began on January 6 to 328.
Sixty nine of those have been given out in the York area, with 52 issued to local residents, and the remaining 17 issued to visitors to the area.
The breaches are split into four categories: being outside place of living, outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings and obstruct/contravene.
Sixteen of the breaches in York were for being outside the place of living, one for an outdoor gathering and 52 for indoor gatherings. None of the penalties issued in York fell into the obstruct/contravene category.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a total of 2,216 Covid notices since March 2020.
