WORK is set to start today to replace a huge flood barrier in York.

A crane had been due to start lifting the old Foss Barrier gate last week, prior to replacing it with a taller 16 tonne gate, but flooding prevented it.

The River Ouse eventually rose to more than four metres above normal summer levels because of Storm Christoph, and the Environment Agency said that meant it had to be delayed.

But today, after river levels have fallen back, it's finally set to recommence and it will be air-lifted into place.

The Environment Agency say the final work on the barrier will better protect local homes, businesses and infrastructure by stopping flood water from the River Ouse backing up along the River Foss after heavy rainfall.

This latest milestone brings the Environment Agency’s upgrade to the Foss Barrier pumping station one step closer to its scheduled completion date of June this year.

All the mechanical and electrical equipment that operates the gate is being replaced, upgraded and fully integrated with the rest of the Foss Barrier pumping station. The floodwall between Skeldergate Bridge and the Novotel is also being raised.

As part of the upgrade, all eight pumps have been replaced by bigger ones with greater capacity and new back-up generators mean they can operate during a power failure.

Steps have also been taken to stop the River Ouse flowing back up the River Foss under the new building. The upgrade has included modernisation of the control systems so that they are fully automated. Progress has continued while following Government guidelines for safe working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Fuller, project lead for the Foss Barrier improvement scheme with the Environment Agency, said: “This latest milestone in the £38 million upgrade to the Foss Barrier and its infrastructure is great news as it means we are a major step closer to achieving better protection for more than 1,200 local homes and businesses.

“We are also investing a further £45m in other parts of the city as we construct the York Flood Alleviation Scheme that will reduce flood risk to over 2,000 properties and make the city more resilient to climate change. The Foss Barrier upgrade is a vital part of reaching that goal.”