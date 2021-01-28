THERE are four flood warnings in place for North Yorkshire with more heavy rain on the way.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for severe snow today and tomorrow in parts of northern England and Scotland with York and North Yorkshire forecast to get more heavy rain.
There are currently no flood warnings in York, but the Environment Agency say three flood warnings are still in place and around Malton and Norton. They are:
Mill Beck at Welham Road, Norton
River Derwent at Norton
River Derwent at Old Malton
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
Meanwhile work is set to restart today to fit a huge new flood gate in York. Click here to read the full story.