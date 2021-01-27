EMERGENCY services were called out after a van crashed in to a parked car and ploughed in to a property.

North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called in at about 10.17am today to 

Castlegate in Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended an incient involving an LGV which collided with a parked car and a property.

"Crews stablished the LGV and cordoned off the area. The incident was left with structural engineers and police."

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.