EMERGENCY services were called out after a van crashed in to a parked car and ploughed in to a property.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called in at about 10.17am today to
Castlegate in Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended an incient involving an LGV which collided with a parked car and a property.
"Crews stablished the LGV and cordoned off the area. The incident was left with structural engineers and police."
It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.
