The first reports more than a year ago of a mysterious and deadly new virus that had struck in the Chinese city of Wuhan prompted a rush of sympathy and concern for members of York's small Chinese community.

"A lot of English friends were saying 'I've heard about this virus in China. I hope your family are OK!'" said local businessman Will Zhuang.

At that point, no-one expected that York would be the first UK city to record cases of the new 'coronavirus', however.

As the end of January approached, it was becoming clear the virus was serious - and it seemed likely it would probably reach the UK at some point. "But we never thought York would be the first. York is such a small city," said Will.

With no cases recorded in the UK, the planned Chinese New Year event organised by the University of York's Chinese Society went ahead at the Barbican on January 26. It was attended by the Lord Mayor of York, university staff, Chinese students and members of the York Chinese community.

Then, on January 29, two people were taken ill while staying at the York Staycity hotel near the Barbican. They were taken to hospital by paramedics in hazmat suits - sparking a media frenzy. A couple of days later it was confirmed that the two - a student from the University of York and a member of his family - had coronavirus.

Neither had attended the Chinese New Year event. Both subsequently recovered, and there was no immediate virus outbreak in York. But it was a warning of what was to come.

Will never experienced any ill-feeling as a result of what had happened - although he heard from other Chinese people that they had. But he did find himself feeling uncomfortable if he wore a facemask in public. Wearing masks had long been normal amongst Chinese people when they went out. "But suddenly I felt uncomfortable wearing one because nobody else wore them!" said Will, a leading member of York's Chinese community.

Throughout the year - and through three lockdowns - he has continued to be surprised by how casual some people in York have been about the virus. It was a long time before the government began to recommend the use of facemasks in public. And until very recently, some people have still seemed relaxed about following social distancing guidelines, he says.

Especially during the third lockdown, with a new, more infectious variant of the virus on the loose, most Chinese people have been very cautious. They rarely go out, they always follow the guidelines - and if they have even a hint of a cough or a sniffle, he said, they will get tested. But in York, not everyone is the same. "Many people just say 'I've got a cold. It will be fine!'" Will said.

Like everyone in the city, he is getting tired of lockdown. It is hard to get enough exercise, he says. His work advising on tourism has been affected. And his children - a daughter aged 14 and a son aged 12 - are having to do home schooling.

That's fine for his daughter, he says. "Girls are more disciplined. But boys maybe lose a bit of focus. Face-to-face schooling is much better!"