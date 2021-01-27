YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped back down below 300 people per 100,000, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate has dropped by almost 20 down to 286.3 people per 100,000. The city's rate remains below the national average which stands at 386.6.
The PHE data shows that a further 77 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,856.
In North Yorkshire the weekly rate also continues to drop as it now stands at 222.6 people per 100,000. A further 95 cases take the total for the whole pandemic in the North Yorkshire County Council area over 25,000 up to 25,143.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped slightly to 176.5. A further 66 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK, 25,308 more cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,715,054.