YORK Hospital Trust has reached a new peak in the number of Covid inpatients.

On Tuesday the Trust was treating 242 Covid patients – 111 more than at the previous peak in May 2020.

“Yesterday saw a peak in the number of Covid patients in our Trust. Our Trust is in the eye of the storm right now,” said Sue Symington, chair of the board of directors.

In a video message recorded for staff, Trust chief executive Simon Morritt said anyone who suggests that the hospitals are quiet or empty “should walk a mile” in healthcare workers' shoes.

There are currently seven dedicated Covid wards at York Hospital and three in Scarborough Hospital, a hospital Trust board of directors meeting heard.

Mr Morritt said forecasts show the rate of Covid admissions should start to plateau and that the vaccine provides “light at the end of the tunnel”.

But he said the situation will be challenging in the coming days.

On Tuesday the hospital also administered its 14,000th Covid vaccination. The Trust has been vaccinating health and social care workers in York and Scarborough.

Ninety-nine elective procedures have been delayed in January as the trust has been treating increasing numbers of Covid patients.

And a new clinic will be set up to treat patients with symptoms of ‘long Covid’ – a condition where Covid patients experience persistent health problems for months after catching the virus.

GPs have begun to refer increasing numbers of patients with ‘long Covid’ symptoms to the hospital trust, the meeting heard.

Wendy Scott, chief operating officer at the Trust, said: “We are already starting to see referrals from GP colleagues for patients with ongoing issues. There is a recognition that there is going to be an ongoing need to support these patients, perhaps for a long period of time. There is funding nationally for long Covid clinics.”

She added that maintaining non-Covid services has been "really challenging" while there are so many Covid patients in hospital.

“We are starting to plan for what happens after the peak and what that might look like," she said.

"We are trying to maintain business as usual, but this has clearly had an impact on routine activity.

“I would like to reassure the board that we are continuing to maintain cancer treatment and make sure patients who urgently need surgery have access."

Mr Morritt said hospital staff are exhausted and that he is "truly humbled by their spirit and tenacity".

In a heartfelt video recorded for staff, Mr Morritt said: "At the end of January, it will be a year since the first Covid patient was identified in the UK, right here on our doorstep in York.

"Since then, and in all my years in the NHS, I have never known such intense pressure on staff, shift after shift, day after day, month after month.

"I see that you are exhausted, drained and anxious as the physical, emotional and mental weight of the last year takes its toll.

"We’ve asked a lot of you and you have stepped up without question. From working in full PPE for hours on end, taking on extra shifts, often in unfamiliar areas, to changing and cancelling precious annual leave with your families.

"For some of you, the emotional burden of sitting with patients approaching the end of their life because their families are not with them, will stay with you forever.

"Please know it does not go unnoticed and that I have the upmost respect for you as you work under such extreme circumstances.

"Supporting you is as important to me as providing the best care we can for our patients.

"Hopefully, the end of this current surge may finally be in sight. Coupled with the vaccination rollout, which is moving at pace, there is light at the end of the tunnel. My hope is that we can then turn our thoughts to rest, recuperation and healing which you will need."