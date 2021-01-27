A MALTON butcher accused of raping and murdering a student told a jury he spent more than three hours driving around Hull looking for women on the night she disappeared.
Pawel Relowicz has a history of sexually motivated offences against women and agreed with prosecution barrister Richard Wright QC that he had been looking for "an opportunity to offend".
The 26-year-old told Sheffield Crown Court 21-year-old Libby Squire asked him for a hug and they began kissing before having sex on the ground near his car.
Relowicz, who worked at Karro Foods in Malton and lived at Raglan Street, Hull, denies raping and murdering her.
He said Ms Squire scratched his face when he refused to kiss her again and he last saw her shouting after his car.
He said he continued looking for women and denied that he was "sexually excited" by the encounter.
The court heard Ms Squire was drunk, distressed and hypothermic after being refused entry to a nightclub.
Her body was found in the Humber estuary around seven weeks after she disappeared on February 1, 2019. The trial continues.
