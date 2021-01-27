POLICE are appealing for the driver of a silver car to come forward following a collision in Reeth involving a small child.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on January 7 in Silver Street when the child ran across the road.
The driver initially stopped, however all those involved went on their way without exchanging any information before the police were called. Police are not treating this as a fail to stop collision.
The child suffered a fracture to his leg as a result of the collision.
Officers have tried to locate the driver through local enquiries, but have now issued an appeal to help find them.
If you believe you are were the driver involved, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Richard Grey of the Roads Policing Group. Or email Richard.grey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote incident number: 12210009720.