POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a mountain bike was stolen from a garage in Harrogate.
Shortly before 1am today (January 27), the lock was broken on a garage in Tewit Well Road in Harrogate and a green and black mountain bike stolen.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone who might have seen a green and black mountain bike in the area around this time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210042876.