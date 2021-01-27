A YORK-headquartered business has joined the national Covid effort by delivering mass vaccination centres across the UK.

Portakabin, the market leading modular building expert, has been helping the cause as the national COVID immunisation programme accelerates.

Starting with the launch of the Askham Bar vaccination centre in York on January 18, the specialist building constructed by Portakabin is enabling 8,000 extra vaccination appointments to be made available to patients, health and social care staff across the region.

“We are delighted to be part of this amazing national effort,” said Portakabin chief executive officer Derek Carter.

“We have a long history of providing vital support to healthcare providers, meeting unique requirements for safety, speed and minimal disruption. With these buildings, we have been able to deliver to stringent specifications and timescales.

"Thanks to our vast experience in primary care, we are providing a variety of buildings across the UK and continue to offer solutions when and where they are needed most.

“The national COVID vaccination centres are a critical part of the Government’s bid to ensure that 15 million of the most vulnerable people in the UK, receive their first dose by mid-February and we’re honoured to be able to help our health service meet that vital objective.”

Portakabin has also been commissioned to install modular buildings for mass vaccination “super centres” in the West Midlands, the Midlands and the North East.

Part of the Shepherd Group, Portakabin is the UK’s market leader in the manufacture and construction of modular buildings.

Designing, building and delivering entire building projects, it has earned an international reputation for its commitment to on time, on budget project delivery.