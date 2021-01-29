The Product and Process Innovation (PAPI) project has helped small businesses in York, North Yorkshire, East Riding and Leeds City Region develop innovative new products by providing grants for equipment since 2016.

Delivered by the University of York, a team of Innovation Advisers can help companies apply for a grant of between £8,000 and £20,000 for the purchase of equipment which will create new products, services and jobs.

The PAPI Project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by the University of York, in partnership with The Northern Powerhouse.

The project is open for applications now.

Businesses can quickly check their eligibility and apply on the website at papi.org.uk or by calling 01904 328076.

What is innovation?

Innovation is about responding to a particular demand or business challenge through the development of new products or processes. It doesn’t have to be about the creation of a new idea or knowledge.

You could be combining existing and new knowledge to solve a current challenge that adds value to your business. PAPI can support equipment that enables the development of products that are new to the business or the market. We can also support process equipment as long as this leads to the development of a new product.

If you would like more information, please contact the team at: papi-innovation@york.ac.uk.

