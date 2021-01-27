DELAYED work on a major road junction in York is back on.

City of York Council were originally set to start a £150,000 project to replace ageing and outdated traffic signals at the Crichton Avenue and Wigginton Road junction on January 4, but the works were postponed after the announcement of the third national coronavirus lockdown when resources were diverted elsewhere.

Now the works, which are estimated to take about six weeks to complete, are due to start on Monday, February 8.

To help minimise disruption, work will be carried out from 9.30am – 4pm during the week and also will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am – 4pm. Temporary signals replicating, as closely as possible, the current operation of the junction will be in place throughout the works.

A council spokesperson previously said:“During the works it is anticipated that there will be significant delays when travelling through the junction. Those using the junction are urged to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys on these routes and to consider alternatives and to use public transport where possible. Bus services will be operating as normal for the majority of the works but passengers are advised to visit www.itravelyork.info/ for more information.

“Some temporary footway closures will be in place to allow works to be undertaken, however, full access will be retained to all businesses and properties during construction and pedestrian and cyclist routes through the works will be clearly signed. Access to and from the Foss Islands foot/cycleway will be maintained at all times throughout the works.”

Layout changes at the junction will include introducing new pedestrian crossings, full renewal of the traffic signal equipment and ducting networks, the installation of signal controlled pedestrian crossings, the removal of the small pedestrian island on Crichton Avenue and the introduction of signal controlled egress from the scrap yard

Visit york.gov.uk/CrichtonAve