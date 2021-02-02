TRIBUTES have been paid to the 'wit, friendship and humour' of a leading light of the York squash world, who has died at the age of 82. Edwin Johnson - known as Ed - died at York Hospital on January 19. He had coronavirus.

A keen squash player himself, Mr Johnson helped to set up Heslington Squash Club in the early 1970s. He then created his own team, 'The Squash Racketeers', arranging friendly matches around the York area before setting up the York Local League Squash League in 1974.

He also gave up his time to coach other players, said his widow, Angela. "He wanted to help people enjoy the game that he loved."

Among those he coached was Angela herself - who went on to become the nine-times York women's squash champion. He also coached John Elstob, who won the York men’s championship four times, and who went on to become French No 1 and the French national coach.

Angela said she had been overwhelmed by tributes and letters describing her husband's 'wit, his friendship, his humour'.

"He was a one-off," she said. "He was a man of committed principle. He could be quite stubborn! But he was also a joker and a raconteur, and he loved an audience."

He was affectionately known to friends as the 'bull in the bowler hat', she said - a reference to his daytime job as a cow inseminator for the Milk Marketing Board.

Edwin Johnson was born on August 4, 1938, in Bielby, East Yorkshire, the youngest of five children. He left school at 16, worked on a farm and as a salesman, then joined the Milk Marketing Board in 1960. He remained with the board until he retired in 1993.

He was an 'unconventional' employee who wore shorts and a 'parturition gown' to work, his wife said. But he had a way of getting on with farmers. "He was liked because he was punctual, chatty - and because he got good results."

As well as squash, Ed was a keen tennis and golf player, and also followed rugby league - he became a York Wasps season ticket holder when the club was still at Clarence Street. He also had a passion for New Orleans Jazz. He and his friends would travel to jazz clubs and concerts all over the north of England, and in the 1970s and 80s he helped organise a weekly jazz club in York. He also reported on local gigs in the Evening Press.

Ed married twice; to Shirley, with whom he had a daughter, Kate, in 1970; and to Angela in 1974.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2011. His last seven years were spent at Westwood Care Home in Selby rather than at his home in Fishergate, York.

His funeral will take place on Friday, February 12 at 10.15 at York Cemetery Chapel, with a private cremation afterwards. Because of Covid restrictions, those wishing to pay their respects should wait at the cemetery gates, said Angela.

Donations in memory of Ed can be made to Alzheimers Research UK or the Alzheimers Society.