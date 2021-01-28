A WOMAN from York has created gift bags as a way of saying 'thank you' to staff at York Hospital.
Karen Bergdahl, who lives in Dringhouses, has made 100 beauty gift bags to give to staff who have been working tirelessly on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Karen said: “It’s really nice to be able to give something back to them.
“I wanted to show how much we appreciate all of their hard work.”
The gift bags will be handed out to staff on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) first, before being passed out to other staff members.
They will include a range of Neal’s Yard products such as skin-care, creams, remedies and some sweets.
Karen plans for them to be handed out on Valentine’s Day, to “show the love,” to the “hard-working” staff.
Karen managed to fundraise £400 to help her to put the gift bags together by starting an online donation page and sharing this on social media.
Karen’s sister-in-law, Ann Bergdahl, said: “Karen has done this all off her own back, it’s wonderful. She really deserves some recognition for it.”