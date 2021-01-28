AN ILLEGAL supplier of sleeping tablets and tranquilisers has been given a community order.

Michael Purnell, 53, also had a drug from magic mushrooms in his illegal collection of drugs on him when police stopped him heading towards his York home along the A64, York Crown Court heard.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said locking him up would mean him losing his accommodation and putting him back on the street. But letting him keep his freedom would enable him to get help for his problems.

“He welcomes help,” said defence barrister Jeremy Barton.

The judge told Purnell: “This chance is a real chance you had better grasp. If you breach it, you will be back before me and I will have to lock you up.”

Purnell, of Allen Close, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to possessing zopiclone sleeping tablets with intent to supply them, possessing the tranquilliser diazepam with intent to supply and possessing psilocin, made from magic mushrooms.

All three drugs are Class C, the lowest class of illegal drugs.

He was given an 18-month community order with a 10-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Rupert Doswell, prosecuting, said police smelt cannabis when they pulled over a car with four men inside on the A64’s eastbound carriageway at 8.30pm on June 4, 2019.

Purnell was a rear seat passenger.

In his rucksack he had 1,000 diazepam tablets, and 100 zoplicone tablets. In a separate bag he had 5.37g of psilocin.

Together the drugs were worth £250.

Purnell told them he had a prescription for seven tablets but supplemented his drug taking with his illegal actions.