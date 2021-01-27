POLICE have launched an appeal for information following a serious collision in Scarborough earlier today.
Shortly after 10am today (January 27), North Yorkshire Police received reports of a collision between a HGV, parked cars and a pedestrian near the junction of Castle Gardens and Castlegate in Scarborough.
The female pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened around 1.15pm.
If you witnessed the collision or have any dash cam or CCTV footage, call 101 quoting reference number: 12210045077