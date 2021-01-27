FOUR more people have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 475.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 82 Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 973 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 68,894.
Patients were aged between 29 and 103 years old. All except 50, aged 32 to 98 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 18 to January 26, with the majority being on or after January 21.
Their families have been informed.
