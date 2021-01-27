MANY York adults are finding the latest Covid-19 lockdown a struggle due to the short, dark days and dreary weather.

Research by Travelodge which has six hotels in the city found that 57 per cent of residents in York have created a bucket list of places and activities they want to experience again.

Holidaying on the English Riviera, eating fish and chips at the seafront, exploring the Scottish Highlands and having a picnic in the Dales are some of the activities to make Yorkies’ post lockdown bucket list.

Yorkies’ average list consists of 25 experiences which respondents estimate will take them seven years to accomplish.

The research surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their views on having a UK bucket list.

More than a third think having a list is good to encourage them to try new things. A quarter said it would help them to achieve their new goals in life.

A fifth said they have created a joint bucket list with their partner as it will enable them to spend more quality time together in the future.

More than a third of parents said they have a family bucket list to give the children something to look forward to.

The research also revealed that 48 per cent of York residents’ UK bucket list has been inspired from their childhood and includes experiences that they have wanted to try since they were a child.

The top 50 list is dominated by activities around exploring Britain’s countryside

Quintessentially British things are also populars: eating fish & chips at the seaside, having a cream tea in a tea shop in Cornwall or Devon, eating strawberries and cream at Wimbledon, indulging in a traditional afternoon tea at the Ritz and enjoying a picnic in the countryside.

York adults are also eager to experience eating a Cornish pasty in Cornwall, haggis in Scotland, Scouse in Liverpool and drinking scrumpy in Somerset.

Iconic train journeys are also a popular activity to make York adults’ bucket list. The most popular trips include: The Jacobite steam train voted best train journey in the world and made famous by the Harry Potter movies.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: “Lockdown in bad weather with little natural light has been daunting therefore to help beat the winter blues, adults in York are putting pen to paper and creating a bucket list as it is motivational and provides something to look forward to post lockdown.

"We are also seeing an increase on travelodge.co.uk, in searches for coastal and rural UK locations, which shows holidaymakers are eagerly thinking about their next Staycation.

The top 50 most popular activities to make Yorkies’ post lockdown bucket list

Rank Experience

1 Explore the English Riviera

2 Take a trip on the Jacobite (Fort William to Mallaig)

3 Have fish and chips and an ice cream at the sea front

4 Experience the Stonehenge summer solstice

5 Explore the Scottish Highlands

6 Walk Hadrian’s Wall

7 Explore the Peak District

8 Take a trip on the Ravenglass & Eskdale train to explore the Lake District

9 Have a picnic on the Yorkshire Dales

10 See the northern lights

11 Take a boat ride on Lake Windermere

12 Explore the Shetland Islands

13 Visit the Giants at Giants Causeway

14 Attend the Edinburgh Tattoo

15 Take a trip on the Flying Scotsman

16 Have a cream tea in Cornwall or Devon

17 Explore the Emerald Isle – Ireland

18 See the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall

19 Take a trip on the Snowdon Mountain train

20 Eat a pasty in Cornwall

21 See London on the London Eye

22 Explore the enchanted forest in Scotland

23 Climb Ben Nevis

24 Have afternoon tea at the Ritz

25 Dolphin watching in Dorset

26 Whale watching in the Isle of Mull

27 Visit Edinburgh Castle

28 Take the sleeper train from London to Edinburgh

29 Visit Canterbury Cathedral

30 Take a tour of the Houses of Parliament

31 See Nessie at Loch Ness

32 Eat Scouse in Liverpool

33 Take a tour of an English vineyard

34 Explore Westminster Abbey

35 Go to Wimbledon and eat strawberries and cream

36 Eat dinner at Gordon Ramsey’s Michelin star restaurant

37 Explore the Jurassic coast

38 See the Grand National in Aintree

39 Visit the Isle of White

40 Explore Cotswold villages

41 Visit the Cheddar Gorge

42 Explore Shetland Forest

43 Drink real scrumpy in Somerset

44 Take a ferry ride over the River Mersey

45 Go to Glastonbury

46 Eat Haggis in Scotland

47 Experience Velocity 2, Zipworld Penrhyn Quarry – world’s fastest zip ride

48 Have Sunday lunch in a traditional British countryside pub

49 Explore Buckingham Palace

50 Eat fish & chips at Land’s End