MANY York adults are finding the latest Covid-19 lockdown a struggle due to the short, dark days and dreary weather.
Research by Travelodge which has six hotels in the city found that 57 per cent of residents in York have created a bucket list of places and activities they want to experience again.
Holidaying on the English Riviera, eating fish and chips at the seafront, exploring the Scottish Highlands and having a picnic in the Dales are some of the activities to make Yorkies’ post lockdown bucket list.
Yorkies’ average list consists of 25 experiences which respondents estimate will take them seven years to accomplish.
The research surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their views on having a UK bucket list.
More than a third think having a list is good to encourage them to try new things. A quarter said it would help them to achieve their new goals in life.
A fifth said they have created a joint bucket list with their partner as it will enable them to spend more quality time together in the future.
More than a third of parents said they have a family bucket list to give the children something to look forward to.
The research also revealed that 48 per cent of York residents’ UK bucket list has been inspired from their childhood and includes experiences that they have wanted to try since they were a child.
The top 50 list is dominated by activities around exploring Britain’s countryside
Quintessentially British things are also populars: eating fish & chips at the seaside, having a cream tea in a tea shop in Cornwall or Devon, eating strawberries and cream at Wimbledon, indulging in a traditional afternoon tea at the Ritz and enjoying a picnic in the countryside.
York adults are also eager to experience eating a Cornish pasty in Cornwall, haggis in Scotland, Scouse in Liverpool and drinking scrumpy in Somerset.
Iconic train journeys are also a popular activity to make York adults’ bucket list. The most popular trips include: The Jacobite steam train voted best train journey in the world and made famous by the Harry Potter movies.
Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: “Lockdown in bad weather with little natural light has been daunting therefore to help beat the winter blues, adults in York are putting pen to paper and creating a bucket list as it is motivational and provides something to look forward to post lockdown.
"We are also seeing an increase on travelodge.co.uk, in searches for coastal and rural UK locations, which shows holidaymakers are eagerly thinking about their next Staycation.
The top 50 most popular activities to make Yorkies’ post lockdown bucket list
Rank Experience
1 Explore the English Riviera
2 Take a trip on the Jacobite (Fort William to Mallaig)
3 Have fish and chips and an ice cream at the sea front
4 Experience the Stonehenge summer solstice
5 Explore the Scottish Highlands
6 Walk Hadrian’s Wall
7 Explore the Peak District
8 Take a trip on the Ravenglass & Eskdale train to explore the Lake District
9 Have a picnic on the Yorkshire Dales
10 See the northern lights
11 Take a boat ride on Lake Windermere
12 Explore the Shetland Islands
13 Visit the Giants at Giants Causeway
14 Attend the Edinburgh Tattoo
15 Take a trip on the Flying Scotsman
16 Have a cream tea in Cornwall or Devon
17 Explore the Emerald Isle – Ireland
18 See the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall
19 Take a trip on the Snowdon Mountain train
20 Eat a pasty in Cornwall
21 See London on the London Eye
22 Explore the enchanted forest in Scotland
23 Climb Ben Nevis
24 Have afternoon tea at the Ritz
25 Dolphin watching in Dorset
26 Whale watching in the Isle of Mull
27 Visit Edinburgh Castle
28 Take the sleeper train from London to Edinburgh
29 Visit Canterbury Cathedral
30 Take a tour of the Houses of Parliament
31 See Nessie at Loch Ness
32 Eat Scouse in Liverpool
33 Take a tour of an English vineyard
34 Explore Westminster Abbey
35 Go to Wimbledon and eat strawberries and cream
36 Eat dinner at Gordon Ramsey’s Michelin star restaurant
37 Explore the Jurassic coast
38 See the Grand National in Aintree
39 Visit the Isle of White
40 Explore Cotswold villages
41 Visit the Cheddar Gorge
42 Explore Shetland Forest
43 Drink real scrumpy in Somerset
44 Take a ferry ride over the River Mersey
45 Go to Glastonbury
46 Eat Haggis in Scotland
47 Experience Velocity 2, Zipworld Penrhyn Quarry – world’s fastest zip ride
48 Have Sunday lunch in a traditional British countryside pub
49 Explore Buckingham Palace
50 Eat fish & chips at Land’s End
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment