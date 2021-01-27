A SERIAL thief and fraudster has been banned from a long list of shops in her neighbourhood.

For 18 months, Eliza Louise Griffiths, 31, will be unable to use three supermarkets in her town, and some convenience stores.

She used a stolen bank card to “buy” goods using another woman’s money from some of the shops , York Magistrates Court heard.

Each time the amount was below the contactless limit.

She also stole from the shops.

Griffiths, of Volta Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft, one of handling a stolen bank card and five of fraud.

The shops are: Wilkinson Stores in Abbey Walk, Tesco and Morrison supermarkets, European Food and Drink in Gowthorpe, Aldi in Three Lakes Retail Park, BP Garage, Millgate, and Co-op stores in Flaxley Road, all in Selby, and, in Brayton, Tesco Express.

The 18-month ban is part of a 18-month community order which also includes a rehabilitation programme and 42 days’ rehabilitative activities.

She admitted taking £10.69 from the woman’s account at the BP Garage and £15 from the account at the Co-op store and £25.05 from the same shop in a separate transaction, all on August 27.

On August 29, she again targeted the woman’s bank account by using £10 of her money in European Food and Drink, and £16.99 in a separate transaction at the same store.

On September 10, she stole meat worth £16.90 from the Co-op store, on September 18 stole six jars of coffee worth £18.54 from Aldi, on September 19, she stole meat from the Tesco Express in Brayton. On September 7, she stole £12 of chocolates from the Morrisons supermarket, Selby,

On December 2, 3 and 5, she stole alcohol from the Tesco supermarket.