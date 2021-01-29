Did you get a pet during lockdown?

It seems that people have been using their extra time at home to care for an animal.

According to data from the RSPCA, interest in adopting pets on their website grew 68% during lockdown (between March 23 and December 31).

Their fostering page also saw a staggering 244 per cent increase and the number of views to these pages dedicated to rehoming dogs surged by 87%.

If you are a responsible and competent owner who has the time an patience to care for a rescue animal, there are plenty of furry friends to take care of right on your doorstep.

Here are some local rescue animals looking for their forever homes:

RSPCA York Harrogate and District Branch, York

Cookie and Ozzy

Adoption fee: £30

Cookie and Ozzy (Photo: RSPCA)

Are you planning to buy a guinea pig during lockdown?

If so, there are plenty of small animals that need to be rescued.

Cookie and Ozzy came to the York centre after their previous owners could no longer take care of them.

The lovable animals love ‘veg time’ and you can hear their happy squeaks when they hear the rattle of the treat bag.

Prospective owners need to have a large hutch at their disposal which is large enough for the guinea pigs to run around.

You can find out more on their RSPCA page.

Amber, Ruby and Sphere

Adoption fee: £30 for all three

Will you rescue these degus? (Photo: RSPCA)

These female degus need an experienced owner who know how to look after them.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been handled much before coming to the centre and they will need time and patience to become more comfortable with other people.

However, the centre say they are slowly coming out of the shells and “ready to start a new chapter” in their forever homes.

View the listing on the RSPCA website.



Hawk

Adoption fee: £10

Hawk needs a loving home (Photo: RSPCA)

Hawk is a sweet little bird who was taken into the shelter when his previous owners couldn’t care for him.

He gets on well with other budgies and is very talkative.

According to his RSPCA listing, he can often be heard chattering away to himself.

You can find out more about this bird on the RSPCA website.

Blue Cross rehoming centre ,Topcliffe, Thirsk

Smidget

Smidget (Photo: Blue Cross rehoming centre)

This four-year-old cat is in desperate need of love and attention.

The domestic short hair cat loves attention and would be a great addition to any family.

However, loud noises scare him so he will be best suited to a quiet home free from nay other pets.

The independent cat loves exploring his environment- but he doesn’t stray far from home.

He might be nervous to begin with but will make a great companion once he has settled in.

Miss Mollies Rescue, Silverfields Road, Harrogate

If you think would like to enquire about any of the dogs at Miss Mollies Rescue, then contact the owners.

Earlier this month they posted this to their Facebook page: “We already have a waiting list of pre-approved (pending home check) potential adopters and a lot more that haven’t been processed yet, so we request you wait until lockdown is lifted before filling in our form...any forms received after this date will not be responded to until mid February or beyond.”

Home checks and adoption fees apply.

Harvey

(Facebook/ @missmolliesrescue)

Harvey is a 10-year-old pooch with a lot of love to give.

He has a quiet and sedentary nature and likes to be close to his owner at all times, getting cuddles and affection.

Harvey is great on the lead and love walks.

However, he can be reactive to other dogs so would be best suited to a quiet home environment free from any other dogs.

Marly

Marly (Photo: Miss Mollies Rescue)

14-year-old Marly is a Podenco Maneto cross with long fur.

She desperately needs a warm and loving home where she can live our the rest of her days in comfort.

Poor Marly has had a troubling past and was found dragging her legs when she was first rescued.

Since then, she has recovered but still has a leg that clicks outwards.

Marly really does seem like a sweet dog, but she needs to be housed away from other animals or children.

Think you can help Marly? Then contact karenmoss001@hotmail.co.uk

Did you get a pet during lockdown? Tell us about your experience in the comments or email sarah.mcgee@newsquest.co.uk.