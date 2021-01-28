A NEW film has been created which aims to prevent people taking their own lives and urges the public to play their part.

The short documentary, called 'Preventable', was created by 'Mek it Media' duo Helen Leavey and Simon Collins. It aims to urge viewers to do an online training course with the Zero Suicide Alliance.

The film features the stories of how two people have experienced suicide in different ways.

Alex Sutcliffe sadly lost her brother to suicide when she was 14 and he was just 15. In the film, Alex discusses how her brother’s death still affects her four decades on.

Alex, who runs a York group for people bereaved by suicide, added that suicide is preventable and hopes as many people as possible will watch the film and complete the online training.

Alex said: "Any one of us can encounter someone at risk of suicide."

Hayley Owen, 32, is an independent funeral director based in York. Hayley talks of how she has arranged a lot of funerals for people who’ve died by suicide and the affect this has taken on her.

Hayley said: "Every time I get a call about a suicide, I hope it’s the last one."

Hayley even admitted to drinking more alcohol when dealing with someone who’s taken their own life.

She went on to say: "I feel for all families, but especially those bereaved by suicide.”

Andy Chapman, City of York Council's suicide prevention lead, described the film as "really powerful," in how it demonstrates that anyone can be deeply affected by suicide.

Andy went on to say: "A suicide safer community is being built in York and people must talk much more openly about this very difficult, sensitive subject so that we can save lives, together.

"The pandemic means the need to support each other more than ever before and recognise that someone close to us may be at risk of suicide.

"We all need to be vigilant and more confident with communication when it comes to suicide risk because the consequences of not being can be devastating."

Mark Willis, training manager at York Mind, said that he hopes 'Preventable’s' message would have an impact, explaining a suicide prevention course was “surely one of the most worthwhile things one can do in life."

Discussing the training, Helen Leavey said: "It was very informative, a lot easier than we expected.

"Me and Simon are grateful to have some good knowledge to hand, you just never know when it might come in useful.”

To watch the film, visit: https://bit.ly/36j9csh

The online suicide prevention training can be taken at: https://bit.ly/3t0kawz