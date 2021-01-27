HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends...

Sheila Barlow

BARLOW Sheila (nee Sullivan) - Passed away peacefully at York Hospital on January 20 after a short illness aged 82. Much loved wife of Brian, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Private service at York Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations to Diabetes UK welcome.

Margaret Pyle

PYLE Margaret (nee Jones Pugh) - May 26, 1934 - January 16, 2021. Suddenly at York Hospital. Deeply beloved wife of Ian, loving mother to Liz, John, David and Katy, devoted nan to William, James, Lauren, Isabelle, Thomas and Daniel. Family funeral in Skelton, York on February 15, 2021. Donations to St Giles Church, Skelton and St Leonard's Hospice, York. Please contact Hayley Owen, Funeral Director on 01904 792525 or Hayley_Yorkfuneral@yahoo.co.uk

Daphne Stead

STEAD Daphne Margaret - Passed away in hospital on January 19, aged 89. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved by so many, we thank you all for your thoughts and prayers and the NHS staff for their care. Crematorium service on February 12, is restricted to family in these times. We will be holding a service and celebration of her life later in the year. Donations in lieu of flowers to Clifton Methodist Church

Irene Smith

SMITH Irene (nee Johnson) - On Sunday January 17, peacefully in York Hospital, after a short illness, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mum of Yvonne, Mark, Paul and Linda. Much loved nana of Vicky, Sarah, Simon and David. A treasured great-grandma of Tilly, Maggie, Matthew and Hattie. A dear friend and much loved former landlady to many. Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation.

Heather Rigby

RIGBY Heather - Passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2021, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Alan, mum to Lisa and Estelle and grandmother to Tom, Jack and Ben. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Private funeral at York Crematorium on Thursday February 4 at 12.20 pm. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare. East Parade York. 01904 438701.

John Saville

SAVILLE John - Died suddenly at home on Sunday January 17, 2021, aged 74 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Jane, devoted dad to Richard, Emma and Sarah, loved father-in-law to Brian, Sarah and Carl adored and amazing grandad to Daniel, Luke, Charlotte, Jessica, Charlie, Jack and Hannah and loved great-grandad of Alfie and Esmé. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Monday, February 15 2021, at 3.40pm. Donations to St Leonard's Hospice. Please contact the family if you would like a link to join the service on line or direct enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors 01904 792525.

John Brendan Malone

MALONE John Brendan - In York Hospital on Saturday, January 23, 2021 after a short illness aged 79 years. Former Kit Kat processor at Rowntree's. A much loved husband of Pat, a loving dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to current restrictions a private family cremation will be held at York Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations to York Hospital I.C.U. can be given online or sent via J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, Tel 01904 654460.

Ethel Ward

WARD Ethel (nee Bowes) - Passed away peacefully at York Teaching Hospital on January 17, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late David, loved mum of Sandra and Michael, grandma to Stuart and Laura and a dear mother-in-law of Judith. A private service is to be held at 11am on Tuesday February 23 at York Crematorium. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624 320. Family flowers only and Ethel would like any donations to go to St Leonard's Hospice.

George Christopher Sharp

SHARP George Christopher - Sadly passed away on January 15 2021 at Handley House Care Home, aged 91. Dearest uncle of Denise, much loved neighbour and friend to many in Haxby. Funeral at Haxby and Wigginton Cemetery on January 28 2021. Donations in memory of George to Diabetes UK. RIP.

Ron Gibson

GIBSON Ron - On January 15 in hospital, aged 74 years. Ron will be sadly missed by his wife Babs, son Mark, daughter Angie and Jo, Noel, Neil, Jamie, Shona and all grandchildren, not forgetting his little dog Ruby. Ron's funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday February 4 at 11.40am. Covid restrictions will limit the amount of people attending, so the cortege will drive past the Sun Inn, Acomb Green. Enquiries to Hayley Owen Funerals, tel 01904 792525. Donations in memory of Ron will be for ' The Stroke Unit' York Teaching Hospital.

Peter Lewis

LEWIS Peter Ronald - Passed away peacefully on Thursday January 21, in York Hospital aged 73 years, formerly of Crockey Hill. Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Kathryn and Ian and father-in-law of Martin and Joanna, also a loving grandad of Sasha, Brandon, Kerys and Philippa. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday February 3, 10.30am, at Hemingbrough Church, anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so in the churchyard while keeping to Covid restrictions.

Robert Kirby

KIRBY Robert (Bob) - After unknowingly catching pneumonia, Bob passed peacefully at York Hospital in the presence of his two proud sons Tom & Charlie. (Friday January 8th, 2021). The Kirby family and countless dear friends will forever celebrate Bob's 66 year run. A treasured son of York. Professionally an engineer for Bootham, and many other local companies over a long hard working and passion filled career. After being diagnosed with Cancer in 2012, Bob was a man who lived by these words: "It's not the years in the life, but the life in the years". He drove forward with a lively heart, far past the initial two years given. Laughing, learning and building right up to his last. A racing spirit of true unconditional and boundless love. This Motorcycle and Railway enthusiast shall ride on, eternally in the memory of those who treasure him. A closed ceremony will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday January 28, 2021, with a celebration to follow at a later date, once current restrictions are lifted. Family ask that donations be sent in lieu of flowers. Donations will be shared between the ICU and Haematology department of York Hospital as thanks for the great care and dedication received over the years. For more information please contact: Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Irene Smith

SMITH Irene (nee Johnson) - On Sunday January 17, peacefully in York Hospital after a short illness aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mum of Yvonne, Mark, Paul and Linda. Much loved nana of Vicky, Sarah, Simon and David. A treasured great-grandma of Tilly, Maggie, Matthew and Hattie. A dear friend and much loved former landlady to many. Family flowers only, donations to British Heart Foundation.

Ruth Blacker

BLACKER Ruth Mary - Peacefully at home on January 14, aged 84 years. Much loved mum of Keith, Dave and Mike and a loving nanna, great-nanna, mother-in-law and auntie. Donations if desired may be made for the Alzheimers Society.

Derrek Butler

BUTLER Derrek - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Handley House Care Home, on January 21, after a short illness, aged 92. Much loved husband to the late Jean and dearly loved dad to Susan. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends including those from Terry's and Pike Hills Golf Club. Any donations in his memory should be sent to the Alzheimer's Society.

Helen Coultas

COULTAS Helen - On January 14, 2021, Helen Coultas died peacefully on Ward 39 of York Hospital. A beloved mother and grandmother to all her family. She will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. The Funeral Service to be held at Clifton Parish Church, St Philip and St James followed by interment at Mowthorpe Memorial Gardens, Terrington. Donations to St Leonard's hospice would be welcome and a plate provided for at the Church. All enquiries please to Heworth Funeralcare. Telephone: 01904 438701.

Dorothy Hardcastle

HARDCASTLE Dorothy Mary - Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021 at York Hospital following a short illness. Much loved mum to Wendy and Ian, grandma to John and Rosie and great-grandma to Jack and Edith. Due to current restrictions, a service will take place at York Crematorium for close family and friends only. Many thanks to all at York Hospital for the care mum received. Dorothy will be greatly missed by us all.

Raymond Metcalfe

METCALFE Raymond - Ray Metcalfe of Ray's Motors, Osbaldwick, passed away at home peacefully on January 15, 2021, aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Christine and grandfather to Ashley, Shaun and Jason and loved father-in-law of Freda. Private service due to current restrictions.

Rosemary Sanderson

SANDERSON Rosemary (nee Shepherdson) - Beloved wife and perfect companion for David for over 58 years, deeply loving and much loved mum for Mark and James, affectionate and greatly appreciative mother-in-law for Jo and Frances, devoted and totally supportive granny for Emily, Emma, Hannah and Ben. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 18, knowing she was loved. Due to Covid restrictions a service for immediate family only will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday, February 11 at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please donations are welcome for the British Heart Foundation. A gathering to celebrate a life well-lived will take place for friends and family at a later date once current restrictions are lifted.

Tony Broadhead

BROADHEAD Tony - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Liz, loving dad to Carl, Mandy and Nicky, brother to Ray and Christine and dear friend of Marie. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Friday, February 5 at 1.40pm, no flowers donations can be sent to Hayley Owen Funeral Director to support Alzheimer's Society 01904 792525.

Ian Michael Downes

DOWNES Ian Michael - Passed away peacefully in York Hospital aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad to Linda, Julie and Richard, much loved grandad to Seren and Ariana, father-in-law to Helen and loved uncle. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Monday, February 8th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia Forward can be sent to Hayley Owen funeral director 01904 792525.

Stephen Grove

GROVE Stephen Nicholas (Grovesey) - Passed away on January 13, aged 57 years, beloved husband of Lesley. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends and his colleagues at Royal Mail. Private funeral at York Crematorium on Wednesday February 3 at 1.00pm. Donations please to the Stroke Association. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.

Ron Goodall

GOODALL Ron - In loving memory of Ron who died peacefully in hospital on the January 8, 2021, after living a long time with Parkinson's disease. Loving husband to Jane, wonderful father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed, but never forgotten and who will always live on in our hearts. All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care York 01904 643936.

Mary Willetts

WILLETTS The Rev. Mary E - Died on January 16, 2021, aged 87 years, following a short stay in hospital. No surviving relatives but remembered with much love by Sheila, Robert and Rosemary, who knew her for most of her life. Her funeral will take place at St Mary's church, Warthill, on Thursday, January 28, at 2pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Attendance by invitation only. No flowers, please: donations to charity. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York. Tel. 01904 654460.

Beryl Elliott

ELLIOTT Beryl - On January 15, 2021, peacefully at York Hospital, after a short illness, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late George, loving sister to Derrick, also auntie of Michael, Louise and the late Colin. Much loved friend to many. Private service to take place at York Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Botton Village. All enquiries to SC Bainbridge Funeral Directors. Tel 01653 692926.

Sheila Callaghan

CALLAGHAN Sheila - On January 9, peacefully in St Monica's Hospital, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, and much loved mum of Martin, mother-in-law of Sue, loved grandma of Charlotte and Beverley and great-grandma of James and Violet. Sheila will be leaving from Chapman Medd on Tuesday February 9 at 10.15am on her final journey. Donations received in memory of Sheila will be for Friends of St Monica's. Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370.

Michael Commons

COMMONS Michael (Mick) - Aged 73, died suddenly and unexpectedly in Hull Royal Infirmary on January 15th. Loving husband of Pat, much loved dad of Debbs, grandad of Brogan and Ciar, adored great-grandad of Nevé. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, February 15. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mick will be for St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.