ASDA has announced that it is working with Dell Technologies to provide 800 laptops to schools across the Yorkshire.
The laptops will be provided to help those children who are at risk of falling behind in their education because they do not have the technology to take part in online lessons during lockdown.
The supermarket has formed a partnership with technology provider Dell and is investing £2m so that every Asda store in the UK can donate at least 10 laptops to a school in need in their local community. This includes the Asda stores in Layerthorpe and Monks Cross.
Roger Burnley, CEO and President of Asda, said: "It’s clear that digital exclusion is an issue affecting many thousands of children who attend schools in communities that we serve.
"We want to do all we can to help break down the digital barriers so they can continue their education remotely."
Each laptop comes with a tech bundle that includes a headset and a mobile internet dongle with a data allowance of 20gb from Asda’s network partner Vodafone. The dongle and data allowance has been funded by a separate £500,000 contribution from the retailer’s charity arm, The Asda Foundation. Laptops will also include a one-year warranty and technical support.
Asda expect to deliver the first shipment of laptops directly to schools next month.
Asda has launched this initiative to support schools in its communities that are struggling with digital exclusion. The supermarket will donate 7,000 laptops to schools nationally, this includes 800 across the Yorkshire region.