With reference to Richard M Billinge’s letter ‘TV coverage of Covid wards is frightening’ (January 26) - these reports are meant to be frightening and aim to encourage us to stay at home, keep safe and protect the NHS.
The NHS is on its knees and staff are worn out because some of us are not sticking to the rules.
These reporters are risking their lives to bring us the news from inside hospitals. The family of every patient filmed will have given permission to go ahead and their faces are always pixellated, thus preventing identification.
Each day we hear in the news about parties being broken up by police and people travelling for miles to exercise when we are told to stay in the area we live in.
If Mr Billinge does not like the coverage then he can either switch channels or turn the TV off.
Jenny Hilton, Holgate Lodge Drive
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment