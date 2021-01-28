I would like to congratulate York Press on all the beautiful photographs of new babies. It really lifts my spirit to see them. Thank you to the parents for sharing!
Also I’d like to say thank you for all the wildlife photographs you publish - a positive among all the negatives we see in these trying times.
Last of all, thank you for the different sports team photographs from times gone by. A lot of people I have known over the years have appeared in them and they have brought a lot of happy memories to my friends and family.
Janet Delap, Alwyne Drive, Rawcliffe