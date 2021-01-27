STUDENTS from a school in York have created a cook book aimed at helping those living with dementia to enjoy cooking with others.
The pupils from St Peter’s School have been taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme by creating a cookery book called ‘Caring through Cooking’ to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.
Claire Priestwood, of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Fantastic efforts like this will help us to make life-changing breakthroughs for people with dementia.”
“We’re so grateful to the students at St Peter’s School for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition.”
Many of the students have been affected by loved ones diagnosed with dementia and this inspired them to create a book that was aimed at families coming together to create delicious meals.
The books are priced at £10 each and they are looking to launch an eBook and audio book version in the coming weeks.
To purchase the book online, visit: https://bit.ly/3qT8ABy
Alzheimer’s Research UK powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this number is expected to rise to over 1 million by 2025.