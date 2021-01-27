THE latest figures for Covid-19 patients currently in York and North Yorkshire hospitals and people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus across the city and county have been revealed.
This morning the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (NYLRF) met to brief the media.
During the press conference, Amanda Bloor, NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) accountable officer, confirmed that there are now more than 500 patients with Covid-19 in the North Yorkshire and York hospitals.
She said: "That's the highest number we've had since the pandemic started last March.
"There are 504 patients with Covid in the North Yorkshire and York hospitals. That's the four sites - Harrogate, York, Scarborough and South Tees. Out of that 504, 61 patients are on intensive care.
"That number of 504 is an increase from last week of 33.
"On the York site, there are 163 patients, that's an increase of one from last week."
Regarding the coroanvirus vaccination programme, Amanda said there continues to be "really good progress" nationally and locally.
She said across York and North Yorkshire, there have been 107,752 vaccinations in North Yorkshire and York since the programme started in December.
"A small number of those are obviously second doses, because second doses were being administered until the first week in January," she added.
"We continue to push and get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible across North Yorkshire and York."
Comments are closed on this article.