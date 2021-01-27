A YORK-based rail company has been named as a UK top employer for another year.

The Top Employers Institute ranked London North Eastern Railway (LNER) among the best employers in recognition of its work and commitment to looking after employees, from their health and wellbeing to the working environment and personal development.

The company, which is headquartered in York where its local support includes sponsorship of the new Community Stadium at Monks Cross, calls at 53 stations along 936 miles of the East Coast route, from London to Scotland.

Karen Lewis, LNER people director, said: “At LNER we recognise that our people are the beating heart of our organisation.

"Receiving the Top Employer award for another year is testament to our commitment and genuine passion for providing the very best experience for every member of our team. We begin and end by creating an adaptive, inclusive and authentic culture that both supports and challenges our people at every stage of their LNER career journey"

“We also know that our people want to work in an organisation that has a positive impact on the local community, which is why we are proud of all that has been achieved over the last year by our

LNER Reserves, who have gone above and beyond to help those in need throughout the pandemic.”

The Top Employer Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, certifying organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

Top Employers Institute chief executive officer David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe, LNER has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.

"We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate LNER on their certification as a Top Employer.”