Professor Mike Holmes explains in his latest column for The Press what happened when the national Covid vaccination centre opened in York - and how the problems were fixed to ensure thousands more have got the jab.

"Listening and learning – our first week.

On Monday, we opened the York Vaccination Centre – the first national centre in Yorkshire - and had a very successful day vaccinating patients from across the region.

The spotlight was on us, literally, as TV crews and national photographers descended on the site to witness the first people being vaccinated.

It was a very proud day for everyone involved in setting up the centre, me included.

However, on Wednesday, we opened up both our local service and national service.

This meant the York-only vaccination service was running alongside the regional service. The stakes went up and we doubled the numbers of people coming to the site.

It became clear very early in the morning that people were being held up coming in for their vaccinations.

This was due to unforeseen traffic flow problems and booking system issues. It caused a significant delay and people, quite rightly, took to social media, local radio, Press and our helpdesk to complain.

So, what did we do? By 10am we had identified the problem and fixed it.

Our Chief Executive Officer Madeline Ruff was on local radio explaining what had happened and reassuring people who were yet to have their vaccination.

I was on Radio York again at 4.20pm and the following morning. We posted on all our social media platforms, got messages out to the community and spent time walking up and down the traffic queues to talk to people.

I personally spoke to every member of the vaccination team, volunteers and stewards, as well as trying to apologise to as many of the people in the queues as possible.

We held our hands up and said sorry for the delay. Everyone would get their vaccination, we told them. And everyone did.

By the afternoon things were starting to ease and by 4pm we had everything resolved.

We managed to vaccinate more than 2,000 people that day, despite all the problems.

Staff went home exhausted, but satisfied that they had done everything humanly possible to make sure that things would go better the next day.

We listened to people, heard what they were saying about the system and learnt.

We put things in place to ensure the problems would not reoccur and communicated this with our teams. Everybody had their part to play, including the local media, council and other local organisations who helped us communicate with the public.

On Thursday, things were much improved – we had the timings down to 18 minutes for people to come on and off site for their vaccination.

People were happy and grateful to have received their vaccinations and we were back on track.

So, what have we achieved by the end of our first week as a national centre?

Nearly all our over 80s in York have now been given their first vaccination. We’ve also starting vaccinating people within the next priority groups – 75-79 yr olds and 70-74 yr olds.

Working flat out over the weekend, we managed to vaccinate almost 4,000 people. Many of the teams working on Saturday and Sunday have not had days off since Christmas.

And we’re making good progress in York at the hospital vaccination hub, as well as with vaccinating all our housebound patients.

Our GP Practice teams continue to go out to adult nursing homes too to vaccinate both staff and residents.

But we’ve achieved more than that. We’ve listened and learnt.

We’ve unpicked what happened on Wednesday and taken onboard what needs to happen in future to limit the delays."