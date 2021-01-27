POLICE are issuing an urgent warning for the public to be vigilant for a new covid vaccination email scam.

The email is designed to appear as if it is from the NHS and asks the recipient to follow a link to book their vaccination which involves filling out extensive personal details.

Nationally, over 1,000 reports have been received about this scam since Monday and in North Yorkshire, police have already had many reports - although thankfully most people have spotted it as a scam before going any further.

If you receive an email like this, do not click on any links and delete it straightaway.

North Yorkshire Police financial abuse safeguarding officer, Andy Fox, said: "We've previously seen one type of email scam of this nature and others much earlier in the pandemic, promising vaccines in exchange for large amount of money, but this one is particularly worrying given it's more convincing appearance.

"Scammers are increasingly sophisticated in their approach and are once again taking advantage of the national situation.

"If you receive any suspicious emails, delete them immediately and if you think you have fallen victim to this scam, or any other, please call the police on 101 and contact your bank immediately too."

The NHS have details on their website about how you will be contacted when you are eligible for a vaccine, access this here.