POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of 11 Beltex sheep from a field near Boroughbridge.
The theft happened between November 10 and January 17 and involved the theft of 11, Beltex year-old lambs.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information if you have seen any vehicles acting suspiciously on Holbeck Lane or the B6265 between these dates.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ruby Rutter. You can also email ruby.rutter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210032203.