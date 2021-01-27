SMARTIES are to become the first global confectionery brand to switch to recyclable paper packaging, following pioneering work at Nestle's Product Technology Centre in York.
The move by Nestlé will remove approximately 250 million plastic packs sold worldwide every year for the chocolates.
The innovative new designs include sharing bags, multipacks and giant hexatubes made from coated paper, paper labels or carton board, all produced from sustainably sourced and recyclable material.
Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Centre in Haxby Road, said developing safe and convenient paper-based solutions for Smarties had required the pioneering of new materials and testing by Nestlé packaging experts at the centre and at the Swiss-based Institute of Packaging Sciences.
"We adapted our existing manufacturing lines to allow for the careful handling that is required for paper, while also ensuring recyclability across all new formats," she said.
Alberto Pisanello, Brand Manager for Smarties said: “From paper multipacks to sharing bags, we’re
delighted to be rolling out this innovative packaging across our Smarties range."
Smarties were created by Rowntree in York and made for many years at the Haxby Road factory before production was switched to factories abroad earlier this century.