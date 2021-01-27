SWASTIKAS have been daubed on homes and cars by vandals.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in Harrogate and Killinghall.

They say they happened in Bilton Lane and Trefoil Drive between 8pm on January 24 and 11am on January 25.

The victims’ property has been defaced by way of a swastika being spray painted on their front door, a garage door and on one of the victim’s cars and another car was damaged with a painted red line.

A spokesman said: "This is an abhorrent image and one that has caused the victim considerable distress. As such, officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help and are appealing to anyone who has any information, in particular anyone on the two roads that might have doorbell or household CCTV cameras, to contact the police.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Cleary. You can also email Jonathan.cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210038263 or 12210039205