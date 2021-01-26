A SCAM email designed to look like it is from the NHS Covid vaccination service has been circulating in the past 24 hours, police warn.
North Yorkshire Police warn that the email asks the recipient to follow a link to book their vaccination and they are taken to a form which involves filling out detailed personal information.
Police say if anyone receives an email like this, they should not click any links and should delete the email.
The Covid-19 vaccine is free and the NHS says anyone eligible will be contacted by letter, text or email.
But the NHS will never ask for bank account or card details, pin or banking password, copies of personal documents to prove your identity such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.
Find out about how the NHS will contact people who are eligible for the vaccine here.
