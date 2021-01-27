I refer to your January 19 story ‘Homes, roads and footpaths to be named in honour of former York City stars’.
Here’s my suggestion for a road named after a famous player. Who could ever forget the illustrious Arthur Bottom, whose goal-scoring prowess helped propel lowly City to its giant-killing glory days of the Fifties. Equally worthy of note was his other career as part-time milkman.
Oh, how my Auntie Polly used to listen out for his cheery early morning whistle and jolly clink of his bottles when he used to deliver to her George Street residence!
My suggestion for a street would therefore be Bottom View.
Hazel Taylor, Dringhouses,York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment