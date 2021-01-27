The letter from Scott Marmion about the BBC (January 21) needs a response. To suggest that the flat rate payment for all BBC services at £3 a week is immoral is excessive even by the writer’s standards.
There are many facets of life where a flat rate payment is made irrespective of how much or little you use it. The NHS comes to mind as the most evident, whether you make use of it or not. Car tax is another whether you drive 20,000 miles a year or hardly at all.
If Mr Marmion is concerned about value for money or freedom of choice the use of Tesco as a comparative site is a poor example. The most cost-effective retailer last year was Lidl!
Bob Towner, Hobgate, York
The BBC’s problem is not the cost - but the content
I think the problem with the BBC is not so much the cost as the absolute rubbish and repeats in content - and also the biased opinions.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York
