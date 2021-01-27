A DIGITAL platform to help York employers and students collaborate is being trialled.

Unilancr, which launched in November 2020, has more than 300 students signed up to offer their skills to employers on a freelance basis.

It connects businesses to a previously untapped pool of skilled local university students, and is free for employers to join, post a job, and search through candidates' profiles.

Meanwhile, students can search and apply for jobs, which utilise their academic and commercial skills gained from university studies and which fit in with their timetable.

Students can work with different employers, helping to expand their network and gain contacts for future job prospects in a competitive market.

Employers are able to source talent for short term, longer term or reoccurring tasks across an array of disciplines, from website development to app design, or translation work.

The platform also includes recent graduates to support them during the current challenging jobs market.

The platform is only available in York while it is being trialled.

Co-founder, Niall Clowes, developed the idea three years ago while studying at the University of York, and received business support from Make It York's business team.

He said: “Unilancr is in its early stages and on track to hopefully become something great for students and employers. I think York is the perfect place to begin.

"We have two great universities and thousands of amazing employers that could benefit from accessing skilled and cost-effective local talent. Our mission is to empower students and to enable employers in York.”

Niall who studied Business and Management at the university's York Management School, added: “I came to Make It York with an idea I was passionate about and believed it could be developed into something viable.

"The Make It York business team have helped provide information on the best practices of starting up new business. They also have contacts within the majority of York’s businesses, which was very helpful for us in the early stages of developing the platform.”

Unilancr is an inclusive platform, looking to get more employers in York on board.

Visit www.unilancr.com