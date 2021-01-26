THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen slightly - but still appears to have broadly stabilised.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that there were 226 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients currently inpatient Trust-wide.
That was an increase of three on the 223 Covid patients being treated a day earlier but was still lower than the peak of 227 last week.
The trust also said it had 10 patients in intensive care, compared with 11 on Monday, and it had discharged a total of 1,604 Covid patients to their usual place of residence, or who were no longer being treated as Covid-19, up from 1,589 a day earlier.
Meanwhile, a York laboratory has relaunched a Covid antibody test.
YorkTest Laboratories said people could find whether their body had developed antibodies in response to a past infection of Covid-19 by taking its simple at-home finger prick blood test, which had been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and currently cost £74.