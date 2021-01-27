Am I alone in thanking God that your correspondent Richard M Billinge (Letters, January 25) is not a hospital manager?

If he is so sick of seeing television reporters padding around hospitals, then don’t watch. Those of a more sympathetic and understanding nature can see these heroic doctors and nurses fighting through their weeping and distress, trying to save the lives of people who I am sure would rather be sitting at home and bitching at the TV like Mr Billings.

It is because the Covid statistics on infection and death are so frightening that reports like these are so vital. In a society where large weddings and illegal raves are still taking place despite warnings, maybe a few brutal truths on the TV will help some people to get with the programme, wear a mask and keep some distance.

Mr Billings can stay in and watch ‘Flog It’ and relax.

Nigel Cummings, Charlton Street, York

We need to see what Covid is doing on wards

I must take issue with Richard Billinge regarding the coverage of Covid wards on TV.

It is quite frightening, but I am sure the doctors and nurses gave their permission to be filmed, as they no doubt believe showing what Covid can do to patients and hard-pressed staff will perhaps convince more people to comply with the current restrictions and realise the continued impact of not doing so.

Unfortunately we are all affected by this disease. It is right for the media to continue to emphasise what the pandemic is doing to so many people and those who care for them.

Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge

You can always reach for the off switch Mr Billinge

I understand why Mr Billinge finds the news coverage of the Covid wards depressing. I feel the same when any sport comes on my screen. But we both have the same option - to use the off switch.

However, I believe the coverage of these wards useful, as they convey to those unbelievers, dissenters, and Facebook ‘experts’ just what this virus is doing to our communities (and mental health).

Bear with it, Mr Billinge. The virus will be defeated. Alas, the sport will continue inexorably.

Jean Reed, Cotswold Way, Huntington, York

Hospitals will welcome Covid ward coverage

I was sorry that Richard Billinge is ‘sick and tired of television reporters padding around’ in Covid wards. I too, like him, am finding this latest lockdown crisis harder than last year and acknowledge it can be depressing.

But maybe the messenger should not be blamed?

I spent my career on newspapers and television production and worked with - and helped train - some of the best BBC reporters, correspondents and editors that he refers to. It’s a fine line with coverage in sensitively informing the public and not intruding.

We have the worst death rate in the world, a new more deadly strain of coronavirus and many cases nationally of people who have been flagrantly flouting the rules and endangering other people’s lives. Some even think the virus is non existent!

The hospitals are on a knife-edge and front line staff - exhausted dealing with death on a daily basis - need to remind us, the public, what they are facing. Hospital executives, I’m sure, welcome the coverage of their exemplary staff.

Television news has to capture for posterity the historic effects of this pandemic for essential future documentaries. Our lenses represent the eyes of the public - for whom we serve.

Dr Keith Massey,

Ambassador, Guild of Television Camera Professionals, Bishopthorpe, York